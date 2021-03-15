Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Secret Handshake Is Back and Wilder Than Ever at 2021 Grammys

Watch : Fierce Grammy Fashion Looks From the Past 10 Years!

We want a secret handshake with Taylor Swift too…

During the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, Swifties were thrilled to see their favorite artist become the first woman in history to win Album of the Year three times.

But before taking the stage to deliver her acceptance speech, Taylor jumped out of her seat and showed off her now not-so-secret handshake with Jack Antonoff.

Perhaps it's the facial expressions. Maybe it's the hug at the end. Or perhaps it's just the innocence of it all. Whatever the case may be, fans can't stop watching the moment. And believe it or not, this isn't the first time the pair has showed it off.

At the 2016 Grammys, the pair exchanged a similar gesture after Taylor won Album of the Year thanks to 1989. Is it an Easter egg? Is it a good luck ritual? Whatever the case may be, fans agree that the move never goes out of style.