JLo & ARodGrammysKids' Choice AwardsWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Prove the Grammys Are More Fun With Flasks

Before the 2021 Grammys kicked off in Los Angeles, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak had some liquid courage on the red carpet by pulling out some handy flasks.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 15, 2021 12:21 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsBruno MarsCelebritiesGrammysEntertainment
Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, 2021 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet FashionKevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cheers to a Grammys unlike any other.

Before Harry Styles kicked off the biggest night of music on Sunday, March 14, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak decided to start the fun early on the red carpet.

While posing for pictures, the pair known as Silk Sonic couldn't help but show off their flasks and take a sip—or two.

As Anderson wrote on Instagram before arriving at the Los Angeles Convention Center, "Gonna be a lot of drunk posts today! Just rock wt me tho."

It's also going to be a big night for the musical duo who are expected to perform live in front of millions of fans. To say Bruno and Anderson are excited may just be an understatement. 

"Ok I might of started too early on the mimosas so ima take a quick nap and tap back in with y'all later!" Anderson joked online just hours before showing up in head to toe Gucci. "Congrats to all the nominees and winners already!! Even if you lose don't ever let them see you cry. I love you so much my sweet and savory babies."

photos
See the Winners of the 2021 Grammys

The talented artists aren't the first to bring a fabulous flask as an accessory to an award show. During the 2018 Grammy, Lorde enjoyed the show next to Jack Antonoff with a red-hot flask.

Watch: Most Outrageous Grammy Moments Ever

And perhaps credit deserves to go to Rihanna who helped start the trend at the 2017 Grammys.

With the show expected to be more than three hours long, can you blame an artist for wanting to stay hydrated?

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

2

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

Enjoy the show, fellas!

Watch the 2021 Grammy Awards telecast tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS followed by E!'s After Party Grammys special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT for a recap of music's biggest night.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

2

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

4

Harry Styles' 2021 Grammy Gets Ex Taylor Swift's Stamp of Approval

5

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic