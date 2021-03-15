JLo & ARodGrammysKids' Choice AwardsWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Megan Thee Stallion Dedicates 2021 Grammys Win for Best New Artist to Her Late Mom

The moment is finally here. Find out which of the eight nominees won Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Drumroll, please...

Following a handful of impressive performances, Lizzo took to the 2021 Grammys stage to announce the winner of Best New Artist. The following eight performers were nominated: Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion.

So, who took home the prized gramophone trophy? The Best New Artist winner is none other than the hot girl herself Megan Thee Stallion.

Dressed in a stunning orange ensemble from Dolce & Gabbana, the rapper climbed the stage and began crying as she started her acceptance speech.

"First of all, I want to say everybody is amazing. Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing," she began, "so shoutout to all of y'all."

Megan continued, "Secondly, I really just want to thank god because thank you for putting life into my body for me to be able to even be here today. I want to say thank you for always being with me, being by my side."

"You know, it's been a hell of a year but we made it," Megan shared, before honoring her mother, who recently passed away.

CBS

The artist shared, "I really want to say thank you to my mama, she's not here with me today but I know she is here with me in spirit and she always believe I could do it, so thank you all so much."

Megan Thee Stallion is up for four awards tonight, including Best Rap Performance for "Savage," which she and Beyoncé already won. All that remains is Best Rap Song and Record of the Year.

To see the other artists who took home the gold at the 2021 Grammys, check out our winners list as it's updated in real time hereAnd to look back at 21 years of Best New artists, scroll through the gallery above.

Watch the 2021 Grammy Awards telecast tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS followed by E!'s After Party Grammys special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT for a recap of music's biggest night.

