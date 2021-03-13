The Hills' Lo Bosworth Secretly "Suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury"

Laguna Beach and The Hills alum Lo Bosworth has kept out of the spotlight since the latter show ended its run more than 10 years ago. But on Saturday, March 13, the former reality star shared details of a secret health battle.
The 34-year-old, who often appeared onscreen with friend and main cast member Lauren Conrad, made her comments on her Instagram page.
"2 years ago in March I suffered a traumatic brain injury I didn't tell you guys about. I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off it's hinges and on to my head," Lo wrote. "I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months. I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long. I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in."
She went on to explain the injury had lasting effects. "I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later," Lo continued. "THEN, I found out I had mononucleosis on top of it all. Also didn't tell you guys that. One day I had to put my head down on my desk at work because of sheer exhaustion and fell asleep. I laid in bed for months and months whenever I could while continuing to work full-time at @lovewellness."
In her post, Lo, founder and CEO of the women's personal care website Love Wellness, included a video of herself exercising in a room overlooking the beach and the ocean.
"Long story short, one of the reasons I've been so committed to healthy eating and fitness since the pandemic started is because it took a full year from the head injury + mono for me to be in a place where I could even consider exercising with regularity," she continued. "This post is dedicated to my health and your health - precious and sometimes taken for granted. If you have it, take advantage of it. All my love."
In 2017, Lo opened up about another personal battle, one that affected both her physical and mental health. She wrote on her blog The Lo Down that she suffered from "crippling anxiety and depression at the hands of a severe vitamin deficiency that went undiscovered for 16 months."
Lo rose to fame as a star on the reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which aired between 2004 and 2006. She and most of the cast went on to star in the spinoff series The Hills, making her debut there in 2007, a year after its debut, and staying on until it ended its four-season run in 2010.
Lo and Lauren, 35, are among several cast members who opted not to appear on the reunion series The Hills: New Beginnings, which premiered in 2019. Production on season two began late last year.
In 2018, Lo said on her Lady Lovin' podcast that a TV executive gauged her interest in taking part in a Hills reunion.
"I was like, 'F—k no!'" she recalled. "I don't want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for."
She continued, "I'm in a different place with my life. I think that there were some people on the show that have gone on to great success and we're friends and I'm happy for them. There are others that I probably never would have in my life unless we worked together at one point."
"I think everybody actually feels that way about their coworkers, which is really what the The Hills was," she added. "They were all just my f--king coworkers. It was a job. A j-o-b."
