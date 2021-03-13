Kate Middleton Pays Respects to Sarah Everard Following London Turmoil

Watch : Meghan Markle's Email to Palace About Kate Middleton Revealed

In the wake of a high-profile week for the royal family following Oprah Winfrey's tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton made time to pay respects to a young woman whose death has caused much turmoil in London.

On Saturday, March 13, the Duchess of Cambridge made an unannounced visit to the memorial of Sarah Everard. The 33-year-old marketing executive disappeared off a London street on March 3, and her remains were confirmed to have been found on March 12.

Wayne Couzens, an elite officer with London Metropolitan Police's diplomatic protection command, has been charged with her murder, according to NBC News.

Of Kate's appearance at the memorial, where she placed flowers for the victim, a source told People, "She wanted to pay her respects to Sarah and her family. She remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night."

Late Friday night, Sarah's vigil, which was held in South London near where she was last seen, turned into an anti-violence rally, according to The New York Times. Some women were arrested in standoffs with the police.