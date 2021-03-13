Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Working It Out: See Whose Relationships Weathered the Storm

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Break Up, End Engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's fairytale isn't over just yet.

After news broke that the couple decided to call it quits after four years together, the duo set the record straight about their relationship status on Saturday, March 13.

"All the reports are inaccurate," the pair said in a rare joint statement to E! News. "We are working through some things."

A source close to the pair echoed the same sentiments, telling E! News they simply hit a rough patch in their romance.

However, the insider emphasized that there was absolutely no third party involved. Earlier this year, rumors erupted that the former MLB star was romantically linked with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy. But the insider reiterated the reports were false.

Despite the pair's relationship struggles, the source explained J.Lo and A-Rod never officially decided to go their separate ways. If anything, the source said they both felt blindsided by Page Six's report and there was never confirmation from either side about a split.