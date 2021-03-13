Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to Replace Chris Harrison on Next Season of The Bachelorette

Watch : Chris Harrison Apologizes and Plans His "Bachelor" Return

It's official: Chris Harrison will not return for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

On Friday, March 12, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon told E! News in a statement on behalf of The Bachelor franchise that past leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will co-host instead.

The decision comes one month after Harrison said he'd be temporarily stepping aside from the dating competition series after his defense of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell sparked backlash among viewers and Bachelor Nation stars.

Tonight's statement read, "Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette. We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

Additionally, the franchise said it would be focused on "achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise" by "improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks."

"These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world," the statement concluded.