BREAKING

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Split After 4 Years Together
JLo & ARodMeghan & HarryGrammysWomen's History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters
Breaking

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to Replace Chris Harrison on Next Season of The Bachelorette

On Friday, March 12, ABC and The Bachelor shared an update on Chris Harrison's future with the franchise. Read their statement, plus their pledge to achieve "greater equity and inclusion."

By McKenna Aiello Mar 13, 2021 3:49 AMTags
Chris HarrisonCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Chris Harrison Apologizes and Plans His "Bachelor" Return

It's official: Chris Harrison will not return for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette

On Friday, March 12, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon told E! News in a statement on behalf of The Bachelor franchise that past leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will co-host instead. 

The decision comes one month after Harrison said he'd be temporarily stepping aside from the dating competition series after his defense of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell sparked backlash among viewers and Bachelor Nation stars

Tonight's statement read, "Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette. We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

Additionally, the franchise said it would be focused on "achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise" by "improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks."

"These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world," the statement concluded. 

photos
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison Controversy

In a Feb. 9 interview with Rachel Lindsay, Harrison suggested that fans should have "understanding" and "compassion" for Kirkconnell, who was accused of liking a photo showing a Confederate flag as well as attending a 2018 antebellum plantation-themed party. 

Harrison would later publicly apologize for speaking in a way that he said "perpetuates racism," while Kirkconnell (who is currently competing on Matt James' season of The Bachelor) has since said she "didn't recognize how offensive and racist" her actions were. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Then on March 4, Harrison further addressed the scandal in an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan

"I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that," he expressed at the time. "I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it."

The 49-year-old confirmed his intention to resume hosting duties, noting, "This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change."

Trending Stories

1

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic

2

How Madison LeCroy Factored Into Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Split

3
Breaking

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together

On Feb. 27, it was revealed that Emmanuel Acho will step in for Harrison as host of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special, which is set to air on Monday, March 15 at 8 p.m. 

Sign up for our weekly Bachelor Beat newsletter to get all of your Bachelor Nation updates!

Trending Stories

1

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic

2

How Madison LeCroy Factored Into Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Split

3
Breaking

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together

4
Exclusive

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Decision to End Engagement to Alex Rodriguez

5

The Talk Under Internal Review After Sharon Osbourne Exchange