Don't Miss Out On Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty: Take 50% Off Peach & Lily, Murad & More

Hurry and grab these cult-favorite products before they sell out!

By Emily Spain Mar 15, 2021 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Skincare Stock ImageiStock

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beauty fanatics rejoice! Now through 4/3, Ulta is offering incredible deals on beauty must-haves during their 21 Days of Beauty Sale. Every day, you can score 50% off popular beauty brands like NuFace, Elemis, Tula, Kopari and many more!

Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from Peach & Lily, Murad, Smashbox and MAC

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

We are big fans of Peach & Lily! Their matcha pudding cream offers deep hydration thanks to a mix of powerful antioxidants and ingredients like  Cape Lilac Extract, niacinamide and adenosine.

$40
$20
Ulta

Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence

Another Peach & Lily hero product is their Wild Dew Treatment Essence. Packed with lotus extract, niacinamide, radish seed extract and more transformative ingredients, this essence is great for maintaining hydration and treating dark spots, acne scars and texture concerns.

$39
$19
Ulta

Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer

This vegan and cruelty-free primer will instantly smooth and blur flaws. And thanks to vitamins A & E, skin will stay hydrated and nourished!

$37
$18
Ulta

Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++

Protect your skin barrier from harmful UVA/UVB rays and free-radical damage with Murad's Essential-C moisturizer. It will improve skin clarity, firmness, and elasticity

$65
$33
Ulta

MAC Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer

With over 30 shades to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect concealer for your skin tone. And it provides long-lasting, medium-to-full buildable coverage!

$24
$12
Ulta

