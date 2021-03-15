2021 GRAMMYS

The Complete List of Winners
GrammysJLo & ARodWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Why Women Everywhere Love Kim Kardashian's Skims

Skims is an all-inclusive brand for woman of all sizes and of different skin tones.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 15, 2021 11:00 AMTags
FashionKim KardashianLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionWomen's History Month
E-Comm: Skims Cozy Collection For Women and Kids, Kim Kardashian, North WestSkims

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Kim Kardashian made it so easy (and comfortable) to "Keep Up With" her. Clearly, Kim and her team have put a lot of thought into her Skims collections. She recognizes that there's not just one shade of "nude," creating bodysuits, bras, and underwear to complement a wide array of skin tones. Skims products have inclusive sizes with sweatshirts, pants, and more ranging from a size XXS up to 5X. She's even created loungewear for kids to enjoy starting at a size 2T. 

Wear any item from Skims and you'll be the "most exciting to look at" and you'll feel unbelievable comfort and support. Check out some of our favorites from the brand below.

read
Why Women Everywhere Love Khloe Kardashian's Good American Clothing

Skims Sculpting Bra

If you have a larger chest and laugh at the idea of a "supportive" bralette, no one can blame you. However, Kim came through with a great solution: the Skims Sculpting Bra. This lightweight bra is unbelievably comfortable and supportive. 

 

$32
Skims

Skims Cotton Lounge Bundle

Who doesn't love the ease of a matching set? This bundle includes the Cotton Rib Tank and Cotton Rib Legging.

$86
Skims

Trending Stories

1

The 9 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2021 Grammys

2
Update!

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

Skims Terry Wrap

This terry wrap is much better than just drying off with a towel. It has an elasticized top and a velcro closure for an adjustable fit right after you shower or hit the pool.

 

$44
Skims

Skims Kids Cozy Knit Hoodie

Keep your kids warm in this adorable, zip-up hoodie. It's available from a size 2T to a kids' size 14 in five different colors. There are even matching pants you can pair with it.

$38
Skims

Skims Sculpting Bodysuit With Snaps

If you're looking for some extra support, the Skims sculpting bodysuit holds in your core, shapes and lifts your butt, and provides support for your chest. The bodysuit has a snap closure for easy maneuvering so you don't have to strip down every time you go to the ladies' room.

 

$62
Skims

Skims Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Kim called this the "essential" bodysuit for a reason. It is the perfect base layer with any outfit and it looks chic on its own. Them mock neck bodysuit is made from a stretch fabric that flatters any body type. Thankfully, it's available in six different colors. 

 

$68
Skims

Skims Cozy Knit Jogger

All of the pieces from the Skims Cozy collection are so incredibly soft and warm. The joggers fit at the natural waist and have elasticized cuffs.

 
$88
Skims

Skims Cozy Knit Robe

You can wear this as a robe (obviously) or even as a sweater when you're out and about. It's made of the softest, warmest fabric imaginable and it has two big pockets to fit your phone and keys. The robes are available in five colors: Dusk, Bone, Camel, Smoke, and Onyx.

$128
Skims

Skims The Slide

If you already have the Cozy robe and pants, you might as well complete the outfit with some matching slides that are oh-so-soft. The slippers are available in Dusk, Bone, Camel, Smoke, and Onyx.

$48
Skims

Skims Silk Button Up Night Dress

All of the silk items from Skims will make you feel luxurious and this shirtdress is no exception. The fabric feels so soft against your skin. There's just one problem: you'll never want to take it off.

$178
Skims

Skims Full Control Tights

These are not your average tights. The full control tights from Skims have a built-in control top and mid-thigh support. One reviewer described them as a "confidence booster" and another customer called them a "game-changer." See what the hype is all about and nab yourself a pair in Onyx, Cocoa, Sienna, or Clay.

 

$48
Skims

Skims Cozy Knit Pullover

As if the Skims Cozy collection couldn't get any more comfortable, Kim added an oversized pullover to the line-up. All of the Cozy items keep you warm, but this pullover ensures that you're shielded from the wind thanks to its mock neck collar that snaps shut. The pullover also has a large front pocket to store your essentials.

 

$72
Skims

Check out more matching mommy and me loungewear styles from Skims.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

2

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

3

The 9 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2021 Grammys

4

Chrissy Teigen Upstages John's Grammys Robe With Her Raciest Look Yet

5

Billie Eilish Watching Harry Styles' Grammys Performance Is All of Us