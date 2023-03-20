Update!

Why Women Everywhere Love Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS is an inclusive brand for women of all sizes and of skin tones.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 20, 2023 4:30 PMTags
E-Comm: Skims Cozy Collection For Women and Kids, Kim Kardashian, North WestSkims

Kim Kardashian made it so easy (and comfortable) to "Keep Up With" her through her SKIMS collections. She recognizes that there's not just one shade of "nude," creating bodysuits, bras, and underwear to complement a wide array of skin tones. Skims products have inclusive sizes with sweatshirts, pants, and more ranging from a size XXS up to 5X. She's even created loungewear for kids to enjoy starting at a size 2T. 

Wear any item from SKIMS and you'll be the "most interesting to look at" and you'll feel unbelievable comfort and support. Check out some of our favorites from the brand below.

SKIMS Must-Haves

SKIMS Sculpting Bra

If you have a larger chest and laugh at the idea of a "supportive" bralette, no one can blame you. However, Kim came through with a great solution: the SKIMS Sculpting Bra. This lightweight bra is unbelievably comfortable and supportive. 

$32
Skims
$32
Nordstrom
$32
Net-a-Porter

SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover

This is the perfect throw-on-and-go top. It feels super comfortable, but it also looks really nice if you want to dress it up a bit. You have a lot of styling possibilities here. 

 

$78
$54
SKIMS

SKIMS Swim Plunge Bikini Top and Swim Mid Waist Bottoms

This plunge top is flattering and supportive thanks to the underband. It perfectly complements the mid-waist bottoms.

 

$38
Top
$38
Bottom

SKIMS Weightless Demi Bra

This sheer demi bra gives incredible support and lift along with a sexy look. This bra comes in five versatile colors.

$58
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Lounge Bundle

Who doesn't love the ease of a matching set? This bundle includes the Cotton Rib Tank and Cotton Rib Legging.

$86
Skims

SKIMS Swim Triangle Top and Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms

A triangle bikini is a classic and no one knows that better than Kim Kardashian.

$38
Top
$38
Bottom

SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit With Snaps

If you're looking for some extra support, the SKIMS sculpting bodysuit holds in your core, shapes and lifts your butt, and provides support for your chest. The bodysuit has a snap closure for easy maneuvering so you don't have to strip down every time you go to the ladies' room.

$62
Skims
$62
Nordstrom

SKIMS Naked Scoop Tank Bra

This is the ultimate full-coverage comfort bra. It's smoothing and super supportive. Sizes range from XXS oto 5X and there are additional sizes to accommodate larger cup sizes and different bands with S-DD, M-DD, and L-DD options. This bra comes in 10 colors.

 

$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Swim High Neck Top and Swim Micro Tanga Bikini Bottoms

Sporty meets chic with this high-neck swim top. Rock with this minimal bikini bottom or one of the other SKIMS swims options.

$48
Top
$36
Bottom

SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Kim called this the "essential" bodysuit for a reason. It is the perfect base layer with any outfit and it looks chic on its own. Them mock neck bodysuit is made from a stretch fabric that flatters any body type. Thankfully, it's available in six different colors.

$68
$46
SKIMS
$68
$41
Net-a-Porter
$68
Nordstrom

SKIMS Cozy Knit Jogger

All of the pieces from the SKIMS Cozy collection are so incredibly soft and warm. The joggers fit at the natural waist and have elasticized cuffs.

$88
$44
SKIMS

SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe

You can wear this as a robe (obviously) or even as a sweater when you're out and about. It's made of the softest, warmest fabric imaginable and it has two big pockets to fit your phone and keys. The robes are available in five colors: Dusk, Bone, Camel, Smoke, and Onyx.

$128
SKIMS
$128
$77
Net-a-Porter

SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover

As if the SKIMS Cozy collection couldn't get any more comfortable, Kim added an oversized pullover to the line-up. All of the Cozy items keep you warm, but this pullover ensures that you're shielded from the wind thanks to its mock neck collar that snaps shut. The pullover also has a large front pocket to store your essentials.

$72
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Lounge Dress

Wear this long slip dress to bed. Wear it out and about. Throw on a leather jacket or a sweater for cool weather. This is just such a versatile piece and it is also incredibly comfortable.

$78
SKIMS
$78
Nordstrom
$78
Net-a-Porter

SKIMS Kids Cozy Knit Onesie

This comfy onesie is available in kids sizes ranging from 2T to a 14. It comes in five solid colors and patterns.

$64
SKIMS

If you're looking for some more Kardashian-inspired shopping, here's why we love Khloé Kardashian's clothing brand Good American.

— Originally published Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:00 AM PT.

