Why Women Everywhere Love Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Kim Kardashian made it so easy (and comfortable) to "Keep Up With" her through her SKIMS collections. She recognizes that there's not just one shade of "nude," creating bodysuits, bras, and underwear to complement a wide array of skin tones. Skims products have inclusive sizes with sweatshirts, pants, and more ranging from a size XXS up to 5X. She's even created loungewear for kids to enjoy starting at a size 2T.
Wear any item from SKIMS and you'll be the "most interesting to look at" and you'll feel unbelievable comfort and support. Check out some of our favorites from the brand below.
SKIMS Must-Haves
SKIMS Sculpting Bra
If you have a larger chest and laugh at the idea of a "supportive" bralette, no one can blame you. However, Kim came through with a great solution: the SKIMS Sculpting Bra. This lightweight bra is unbelievably comfortable and supportive.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover
This is the perfect throw-on-and-go top. It feels super comfortable, but it also looks really nice if you want to dress it up a bit. You have a lot of styling possibilities here.
SKIMS Weightless Demi Bra
This sheer demi bra gives incredible support and lift along with a sexy look. This bra comes in five versatile colors.
SKIMS Cotton Lounge Bundle
Who doesn't love the ease of a matching set? This bundle includes the Cotton Rib Tank and Cotton Rib Legging.
SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit With Snaps
If you're looking for some extra support, the SKIMS sculpting bodysuit holds in your core, shapes and lifts your butt, and provides support for your chest. The bodysuit has a snap closure for easy maneuvering so you don't have to strip down every time you go to the ladies' room.
SKIMS Naked Scoop Tank Bra
This is the ultimate full-coverage comfort bra. It's smoothing and super supportive. Sizes range from XXS oto 5X and there are additional sizes to accommodate larger cup sizes and different bands with S-DD, M-DD, and L-DD options. This bra comes in 10 colors.
SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
Kim called this the "essential" bodysuit for a reason. It is the perfect base layer with any outfit and it looks chic on its own. Them mock neck bodysuit is made from a stretch fabric that flatters any body type. Thankfully, it's available in six different colors.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Jogger
All of the pieces from the SKIMS Cozy collection are so incredibly soft and warm. The joggers fit at the natural waist and have elasticized cuffs.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe
You can wear this as a robe (obviously) or even as a sweater when you're out and about. It's made of the softest, warmest fabric imaginable and it has two big pockets to fit your phone and keys. The robes are available in five colors: Dusk, Bone, Camel, Smoke, and Onyx.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover
As if the SKIMS Cozy collection couldn't get any more comfortable, Kim added an oversized pullover to the line-up. All of the Cozy items keep you warm, but this pullover ensures that you're shielded from the wind thanks to its mock neck collar that snaps shut. The pullover also has a large front pocket to store your essentials.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Dress
Wear this long slip dress to bed. Wear it out and about. Throw on a leather jacket or a sweater for cool weather. This is just such a versatile piece and it is also incredibly comfortable.
SKIMS Kids Cozy Knit Onesie
This comfy onesie is available in kids sizes ranging from 2T to a 14. It comes in five solid colors and patterns.
— Originally published Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:00 AM PT.