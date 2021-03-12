Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Decision to Call Off Her Engagement to Alex Rodriguez

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Admits People's Icon Is Her "Greatest Award"

The celebrity power couple that was Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is no more.

The couple, who began dating in 2017, and announced their engagement just two years later have called their wedding off. A source close to the former couple tells E! News exclusively, it was J.Lo's decision to end the relationship—and it had to do with realizing she may not be able to trust the former baseball star after all.

"Jennifer has ended things with Alex," the insider shares. "After months of questioning things and fighting, Jennifer felt like she could no longer trust Alex anymore."

While some fans may speculate whether the rumors that Alex was secretly in communication with reality star Madison LeCroy had anything to do with the split, the source says that the relationship rift started well before the story surfaced on Bravo reality series Southern Charm, when Madison was accused of stepping out on her then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with the MLB player.

In February, Madison insisted to Page Six that Alex was an "acquaintance" she would occasionally speak to on the phone, however, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."

At the time, a source close to Alex told E! News, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her."