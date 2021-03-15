Miranda Lambert's 2021 Grammys Performance Will Leave a Special Place in Your Heart

She's got more than a wildcard up her sleeve.

During the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, Miranda Lambert took to the stage to perform her smash hit song "Bluebird."

Surrounded by a circle of flowers, the country singer got the audience including Mickey Guyton and Maren Morris singing along thanks to her personal lyrics.

"And if love keeps giving me lemons / I'll just mix 'em in my drink," she sang. "And if the whole wide world stops singing / And all the stars go dark / I'll keep a light on in my soul / Keep a bluebird in my heart."

Nearby inside the Los Angeles Convention Center was Miranda's husband Brendan McLoughlin. In fact, he helped walk Miranda up to the stage when she won the award for Best Country Album thanks to Wildcard. When speaking to reporters in the press room, the country singer said the award was extra special given her tough competition.