E!'s Erin Lim Dishes on Her Secret Wedding: See All the Romantic Ceremony Pics

By Alyssa Ray Mar 12, 2021 6:35 PM
Watch: Erin Lim Secretly Tied the Knot Back in January!

They do!

On Friday, March 12's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Erin Lim and husband Joshua Rhodes stopped by to dish about their secret nuptials. As E! News exclusively reported, the pair quietly tied the knot on Jan. 21 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family.

And, as The Rundown host shared with Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester, she has subtly confirmed her nuptials for the last two months. "I've been wearing my little wedding band like, underneath my engagement ring for two months now," the E! personality shared. "We did it in January and we just decided…When did we decide? Over the holidays that we wanted to do it the start of the year."

Per Joshua, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic inspired them to have a small ceremony. He explained, "With the pandemic, it was kind of like, we don't know when we're going to get everyone together. We just wanted to do something special with the fam."

As a way to "start their lives" and "start the new year off right," Erin said they had a "really small" ceremony in an extra special location. "It was in my parents' backyard where we got engaged," she dished. "And it was just our immediate families and Josh's dad married us."

The newlyweds, who met through church back in 2018, got engaged in September 2020. At the time, Erin revealed she was eager to say "I do" in the moments following Joshua's proposal. Erin shared on a September episode of Daily Pop, "Literally, I said we should just get a minister and do the damn thing, right then and there."

The pair elaborated on their love story during their March 12 appearance on Daily Pop. Joshua recalled, "We met a couple of days before she was getting baptized. I was asked to do the baptizing that day, just kind of randomly, I'm a volunteer at our church. And they were like, ‘Hey, can you baptize?'"

Drew Herrmann

As he continued, Joshua joked that Erin may've "slid over" to his dunking line at the baptism.

Erin chimed in, "I did not know he was gonna be baptizing me, thank you very much. But it is pretty epic that like, he was the person who was there on that special day."

Furthermore, as Erin mentioned, the pair didn't start dating until a couple months later.

For all of this and more, including Erin and Joshua's answers to the Newlywed Game, watch their full Daily Pop appearance above.

Also, take a closer look at their special day by scrolling through the romantic photos below!

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
Walking Down the Aisle

Take a look at this candid moment from Erin Lim's romantic wedding day.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
A Special Moment

Erin Lim and Joshua Rhodes tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in January 2021.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
An Important Officiant

Joshua's father married the love birds.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
Exchanging of the Rings

Erin and Joshua were all smiles as they became man and wife.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
They Do

The pair walked away as Mr. and Mrs. Rhodes.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
Sealed With a Kiss

The happy couple exchanged a big kiss.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
A Moment to Remember

Erin beamed as her new husband planted a kiss on her cheek.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
The Stunning Pair

Erin and Joshua looked beyond fabulous on their wedding day.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
A Look of Love

Erin and Joshua just couldn't keep their eyes off of each other.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
A Fluffy Flower Girl

A furry friend dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
The Bridal Look

Erin wore a Shona Joy gown for her big day.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
Their Little Family

Erin and Joshua posed with their pet following their nuptials.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
Family Affair

Erin and Joshua were joined by their families on their special day.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
Nothing But Love

The couple took a moment to bask in their love as their loved ones looked on.

Rich Gordon / @Richimpossible
All Smiles

The newlyweds couldn't stop laughing on their big day.

Congratulations, Erin and Joshua!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

