This Pooch Perfect Promo Features Dogs In Hats, So You're Going to Want to Watch It

Watch : "Pooch Perfect" First Look: Rebel Wilson's New Dog Grooming Show

If there's anything that's guaranteed to lift your spirits, it's a bunch of perfect pooches.

ABC is here to provide with Pooch Perfect, its new competition series about dog grooming that allows 10 of the country's best dog groomers and their assistants to show off their skills through a series of pun-titled challenges, all hosted by Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson.

In each episode, teams will compete in "Immunity Puppertunity" challenges for a chance to avoid elimination, and then they'll face off in the "Ultimutt Challenge" showdown with epic grooming transformations. The made over pups will strut their stuff on the dogwalk, and one team will be sent home, losing out on the trophy and the prize of $100,000.

The good boys and girls and their new looks will be judged by former Housewife and famous dog lover Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris.