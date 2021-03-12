Vanessa Bryant Has the Best Reaction After Daughter Natalia Gets Into Another College

Watch : Meek Mill Apologizes to Vanessa Bryant for Leaked Kobe Lyric

Vanessa Bryant is having the ultimate mom moment.

The widow of the late Kobe Bryant took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 11 to share another school that their 18-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant got accepted to.

In the post, she shared a photo of Loyola Marymount University, which she captioned, "So glad you got accepted but Too far… j/k."

The school is only an hour away from where the family lives—just outside of Los Angeles County—but who's to tell a mother what's far?

Natalia is the oldest of the Bryant girls, including Bianka, 4, and 20-year-old Capri. Vanessa and Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash with the NBA legend on Jan. 26, 2020, along seven other passengers.

So far, Natalia has been accepted to New York University, University of Southern California and the University of Oregon.

On Jan. 13, Vanessa shared a photo on social media of Natalia in an NYU shirt, which she captioned, "So cute. NYU is one of her top schools.( @nataliabryant chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools). I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever"