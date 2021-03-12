Cute Spring Dresses to Get You Out of Your Sweatpants

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Spring is on the way! It's time to ditch the sweatpants and wear some cute dresses (at least sometimes). We've all been living in sweatpants for the past year, but why not switch things up with a dress? Especially since the whole outfit is just a single item. The simplicity of just wearing one piece of clothing cannot be overlooked. And the good vibes that come with a floral print maxi dress or a sweatshirt dress are exactly what we all need right now.
Are you looking for another reason to shop for dresses? Anthropologie is donating a portion of all dress purchases to benefit the She's the First, a non-profit organization that that fights gender inequality through education.
Spring out of your sweats and into a new season with some of our favorite dresses from Madewell, Nordstrom, Missguided, Lulus, Anthropologie and PrettyLittleThing.
Missguided Floral Print Ruched Side Tea Dress
The floral print ruched dress from Missguided is one of those rare dresses that works from day to night. You'll want one in every color. There are six to choose from, by the way.
PrettyLittleThing Black Polka Dot Tie Waist T Shirt Dress
Get the look of a dress with the ease of a t-shirt. PrettyLittleThing's black polka dot dress has a tie at the waist to adjust your ensemble to your liking.
Lulus View from the Meadow Black Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Dress
You'll embody simple sophistication in a floral off-the-shoulder dress from Lulus. And it has two side slits.
Madewell Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Babydoll Dress
Madewell's square-neck babydoll dress is all about the details with its textured fabric and puff sleeves, yet it's just so easy to wear.
Madewell Button-Waist Wrap Midi Dress
You'll feel as cute as a button in the button-waist wrap dress. It's comfortable and the light material is ideal for spring and summer.
Yumi Kim Starla Maxi Dress
A floral maxi dress is a must-have for spring celebrations. Or even just a walk to the mailbox.
Missguided Tall Black Floral Print Ruched Bust Midi Dress
This black floral print ruched dress is sized with the tall girls in mind.
Banjanan Honey Maxi Dress in Fiesta Floral
It's impossible not to smile in a floral maxi dress from Madewell.
PrettyLittleThing Black Oversized Boyfriend Hoodie Sweat Jumper Dress
If you're not quite ready to ditch the sweatpants, but you want to wear a dress, this hooded sweatshirt dress is the perfect compromise.
Anthropologie Zoey Utility Mini Dress
A utility dress is the perfect combination of fashion and function. Hello, pockets!
Lulus In My Dreams Peach Multi Floral Print Midi Dress
Wear this high-neck midi dress to a bridal shower or at brunch with your best friends.
Anthropologie Felipa Maxi Dress
Anthropologie's Felipa Maxi Dress was made for (practically) everyone. It's available in regular, petite, and plus sizes.
Angel Maternity Print Wrap Dress
This floral print wrap dress from Angel Maternity is also a great outfit choice once the baby arrives. Unwrap the dress to make nursing easier (and stylish).
Anthropologie Cherry Ruffled Cover-Up Midi Dress
Anthropologie's cherry ruffled midi dress can be worn on its own or as a bathing suit coverup. The button details are perfection, but the open-back is what makes this a not-so-basic black dress.
PrettyLittleThing Essential Plus Grey Marl Cotton Blend Jersey Scoop Neck Midaxi Dress
A jersey scoop neck dress is a must-have in every woman's closet (especially at this price). It's available in grey and black, which are such staple colors. It's available from a size 12 to a size 26.
Anthropologie Jenessa Polka Dot Mini Dress
This dress polka dot print dress is a spring essential. Offset the dainty style with some chunky combat boots while you're shopping at Madewell.
Caslon Utility Short Sleeve Shirtdress
You can never go wrong with a classic shirt dress.
Madewell Short-Sleeve Button-Front Mini Dress in Spring Fling
This Madewell floral dress is special, yet easy-to-wear for errands or a meetup with friends.
Madewell Flutter-Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress in Painted Leopard
Madewell's flutter-sleeve wrap dress is made from lightweight cotton and it has an adjustable tie at the waist to get the perfect fit for you.
Lulus Shift and Shout Black Shift Dress
If you love the ease of a dress and the casual feel of a t-shirt, this shift dress is for you. It can be easily dressed up or down and it's available in 7 colors.
