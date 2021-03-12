Why Grey's Anatomy's Latest Casualty Was "So Relieved" by His Death Scene

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff is doing her best to explain herself after that heartrending spring premiere.

The ABC medical drama returned on Thursday, March 11 with quite the bang, as Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) was stabbed while pursuing a human trafficker on the crossover episode of Station 19. Grey's then confirmed the character had succumbed to his wounds when Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) saw him during a dream sequence on her infamous beach.

After the episode aired, Krista told Variety she realized "this one is going to be devastating for the fans. And I feel it too."

The producer explained that the story line involving DeLuca's tragic end came to her "like a vision" as she herself was strolling along a beach. The character's demise is particularly difficult for fans, given that the surgeon's bipolar diagnosis had helped normalize mental health issues.

"I think he went out a hero," Krista shared. "I think that he went out fighting for what he believed in. And he was through his mental health crisis. He'd become a very productive member of the hospital staff. And he wasn't going to let this woman walk away again."