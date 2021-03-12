You'll Never Guess Who HBO Is Spotlighting in New Documentary

Watch : 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Comedy

The Safdie brothers are looking back at the life of Hollywood figure Paul Reubens, who sounds relatively unfamiliar to any child who was raised in the '80s or early '90s. However, mention the name Pee-wee Herman to any millennial and a light-bulb will go off.

While people are largely familiar with the work of Pee-wee, who is a fictional character, there aren't many who know about the man who played him.

That's where Josh and Benny Safdie come in. According to the logline, the brothers are developing "a kaleidoscopic portrait told in two parts, the Paul Reubens documentary traces the life of the imaginative artist behind one of pop culture's most celebrated and unlikely icons: Pee-wee Herman."

There's no one more excited for this project than Paul himself, who said in the announcement, "I've been working with HBO since they were called Home Box Office! I'm honored and excited to continue my long history there."

Though the Pee-wee's Big Adventure actor has much admiration for the company, he added, "I love HBO, but I'm not going to marry them."