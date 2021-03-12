Did Grey's Anatomy Really Just Do That Very Rude, Very Sad Thing It Just Did?

Spoiler alert! If you have not watched the spring premiere of Grey's Anatomy, turn back now.
Raise your hand if you were not emotionally prepared or emotionally stable enough for what just happened on Grey's Anatomy.
Someone new joined Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) on the beach tonight, but it was not a returning fave or a little visit from any doctor friends as they cared for her. Nope, it was, in fact, someone she loves very much who came to the beach for himself, and chose to stay there permanently. Yep, they just killed DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti).
The poor guy was stabbed out of the blue while in pursuit of a kidnapper during tonight's crossover episode of Station 19, and as Grey's began, he was being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
After his first surgery, it seemed like he was going to be OK. Then things took a turn for the worse, and we found out what was coming during a convo with Meredith on her purgatory beach, in the form of a sandcastle metaphor. He desperately wanted to finish building his sand castle, but the tide came in and washed it away.
Then, DeLuca's dead mother arrived down the beach, and he knew he had to go to her. Meredith told him she would miss him if she went back but he didn't, and he told her she'd be OK, and then he reunited with his mom while back off the beach. In other words, DeLuca passed away.
When we tell you we sobbed, we mean we were inconsolably shaking with tears. Really, Grey's Anatomy? You'd do this to us on the one year anniversary of quarantine, when we're already impossibly fragile and on the verge of tears at any second? Really?!
Plus, it's not like any of the other characters on the show are any more stable than we are. They've been facing endless death for months and they are already watching Meredith creep closer towards the end, and now this! Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) literally had to tell Zola that her mom is on a ventilator tonight. Will anyone be OK next week? What is Meredith, assuming she lives (which she will if the show gets picked up for season 18 and if not...who knows), supposed to do with a second dead love of her life? Will Carina (Stefania Spampinato) ever come back from this?
Plus, if Meredith does die, it feels like things in heaven are going to be really awkward. Will she spend eternity with both Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and DeLuca, or will she ditch DeLuca for Derek? This is where our mind has gone now. This is what this show has done to us!
But really, truly, we cannot make this point more clear: We did not need this right now. We had enough to cry about, but we also had hope. There's a vaccine, there's a COVID relief bill, and it's almost spring. Things were looking up. And now we're incredibly sad about a fictional character!
Anyway, we're devastated, but you should absolutely check back with E! News tomorrow for more on this deeply upsetting turn of events. Hopefully we will have dried our tears by then.
Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy air Thursdays at beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC.