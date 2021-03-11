Wyatt Russell and Search Party's Meredith Hagner Welcome Their First Baby

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are parents!
Kate Hudson's youngest brother, an actor on the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the Search Party actress, his wife of a year and a half, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Buddy Prine Russell.
Meredith, 33, revealed the news on Thursday, March 11. She shared on Instagram photos of herself pregnant, appearing with Wyatt inside and near their Mercedes Sprinter van, which was converted to a mobile home. The pics were shot for Vogue's new April 2021 issue.
"VOGUE, BABY! And right after these photos we HAD A BABY, BABY!" Meredith wrote in her Instagram post. "April issue of @voguemagazine in our van, Carnella, which we lived in for a big chunk of my pregnancy.2 weeks after these photos were taken we welcomed the heavenly Buddy Prine Russell into the world! It's been nothing short of magic."
Kate, 41, commented, "Aw!!!" and added four red heart emojis.
Before giving birth to baby Buddy, Meredith told Vogue that she and her family plan to get bigger living quarters to fit their larger family. "I mean, as soon as we can get our new van constructed, we're going to be on the road with him," she said. "That'll be a whole new set of adventures."
In November, Kate, 41, revealed publicly that 34-year-old Wyatt, the youngest of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's children, and Meredith were expecting their first child. The Almost Famous star shared a pic of herself kissing her sister-in-law's baby bump at what appeared to be a baby shower with blue balloons.
"Celebrating our next family member today," Kate captioned the photo. "First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel We are over the moon and can't wait!!!!"