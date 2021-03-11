Barbie's Ken Shares His Spring Style Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy 60th birthday, Ken!
In honor of the legendary doll's anniversary, Ken is sharing his spring must-haves with us. And if you're like us and can't believe he 60 years old, Ken spilled the tea on the grooming products he uses to maintain his youthful glow! From designer pool slides and sunscreen to his iconic red swim trunks and transformative moisturizers, the style icon truly knows how to stay on top of trends and feel confident every season.
For Ken's spring style guide, scroll below!
Rhone Swift Tank in White
"I saw Tan France wearing one of these tanks on his Instagram recently, and what can I say - I was sold! It has become a fast favorite."
Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem: A Memoir by Daniel R. Day
"A major menswear inspiration and recent collaborator. Read up on one of the greats with Dapper Dan's memoir."
Men's Dolfin Basics Solid 7-in. Swim Trunks in Red
"I've been wearing red swim trunks for as long as I can remember. These classics are a timeless staple."
Barbie Signaure Ken 60th Anniversary Vintage Doll Reproduction
Celebrate Ken's anniversary with this keepsake doll! We love Ken's simple yet chic beach look that shows off his signature red swim trunks.
Bonobos Jetsetter Slim Fit Knit Cotton Sport Coat in Medium Grey
"My favorite style for keeping it cool and comfortable on the job. Mine vary."
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 30 with Sunflower Extract
"I love my beach days, but I never leave my house without SPF. This Supergoop! formula is water and sweat-resistant, making it perfect for the beach to the pool."
Balmain B Logo Buckle Belt
"I don't wear a lot of belts, so when I do, it better B special"
Barbie™ x Neff Poolsider Shirt
"It may be a bit meta, but this button-down always put me in a good mood."
Moschino Pool Slides in Rubber with Logo
"I've been a big fan of Moschino throughout the years, and these slides are the perfect slip-ons."
Molton Brown Re-Charge Black Pepper Body Wash
"I'm not an early riser, but this body wash really spices up my morning."
Nino Large Canvas and Leather Clutch
"I worked with the Berluti team to create this pouch in honor of my 60th. Sleek and timeless, it's a must-have for storing your essentials."
Kiehl's Since 1851 Age Defender Moisturizer
"People always tell me I do not look my age, my response? I'm serious about skincare."
Ken 60th Anniversary Doll 2 in Throwback Workout Look with T-Shirt
Don't forget to pick up one of the 60th anniversary Ken dolls. If anyone knows anything about staying fit, it's Ken!