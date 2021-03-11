Meghan Markle’s Alleged Email to Palace About False Kate Middleton Claims Revealed

Watch : Meghan Markle Files Complaint to ITV After Piers Morgan Comments

A resurfaced email allegedly from Meghan Markle highlights just how unsupported the Duchess of Sussex felt by the royal family, just days after Meghan and Prince Harry's bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

For Harper's Bazaar, royal editor-at-large Omid Scobie, who is also the author of Meghan and Harry's biography Finding Freedom, further elaborated on an incident with Kate Middleton that Meghan spoke about during the highly anticipated March 7 interview on CBS.

In the special, Meghan talked about how the British tabloids said that she had made Kate cry during a disagreement over flower girl dresses for her wedding to Harry in 2018. However, the Duchess told Oprah that reverse was true: Kate had made her cry, and eventually apologized for it.

Now, Omid has shared an alleged email from Meghan to one of her aides, which notes how the royal family, as Meghan and Harry discussed, did nothing to squash the rumors of this particular situation—despite choosing to shut down false claims about other members of the family.