Why Women Everywhere Know Martha Stewart Products Are a Very Good Thing

From sweaters to coffees to baking tools, Martha Stewart has a solution for all of your needs.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 12, 2021 12:00 PMTags
Yes, it is possible to live a full-on Martha Stewart lifestyle. That's because she is an expert on so many different things and has created a plethora of products in every category imaginable. Do you need an efficient way to store your gardening tools? She thought of something. Are you looking for a chic dog bed? She's designed one. If your towels aren't absorbent enough, upgrade with some quick-drying towels designed by Martha herself. Are you searching for a way to get your kids excited about breakfast? Use her smiley face pancake pan.  She's thought of it all and she even makes wine.

Scroll through to see some of our favorite Martha Stewart products from Amazon, QVC, Macy's, Overstock, and more!

Shop Martha Stewart's Amazon Picks to Get The New Year Off to a Very Good Start

Martha Stewart Smiley Face Pancake Pan

Start your day on a happy note with this cast aluminum pancake pan featuring seven smiley faces.

$50
$35
Macy's

Martha Stewart Harley Pet Couch

Give your dog some comfort and support with a dog bed made from an incredibly soft gel memory foam. And, match it to your decor with options in grey, brown, tan.

$43
$37
Overstock

Martha Stewart Cookie Decorating And Cookie Recipe Book

You have everything you need to make Martha Stewart-level cookies with this bundle. It comes with the ingredients to bake and decorate cookies and Martha's Cookie Perfection Cookbook full of recipes and inspiration.

$75
Amazon

Martha Stewart Easy Sipping Sauv BlancWine

If you've ever wanted to sip some wine with Martha Stewart, this is (sort of) the next best thing. Drink 6 750-ml bottles of wine approved by Martha herself. The bundle is $89, which means each bottle costs less than $15. 

$89
QVC

Martha Stewart Mattress Pad

Mattresses are expensive, but you can upgrade the comfort of your slumber with a super-soft quilted mattress pad

$80
$48
Macy's

Martha Stewart 4-Piece Stoneware Bakeware Set

These baking pans are so adorable that they can pull double duty as serving dishes too. The set includes one large, one medium, and two mini pans with lids. The set is available in two colors and it's safe to use in the microwave and the dishwasher.

$59
QVC

Martha Stewart Coffee Pods

If you ever wonder where Martha gets all of the energy for her many projects, the secret could be her coffee. She does make her own, after all. There's Martha's Blend, Martha's Decaf, and Martha's Espresso that you can make at home with your Keurig. If you're not a K-Cup person, Martha also sells ground coffee by the bag. 

$13
Amazon

Martha Stewart Engineered Stripe Long Sweater Cardigan

This a sweater that you can wear all year-round when you're in need of some extra warmth, whether it's a chilly spring day or a brisk summer night. 

$271
$79
QVC

Martha Stewart Heavy-Duty Canvas Garden Bag

Keep all of your gardening essentials organized in a canvas bag that has both interior and exterior pockets.

$30
Amazon

Martha Stewart Beeches 3-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

Entertain outdoors with this natural wood furniture set has 2 chairs and a table with built-in weather resistance. You can even spread out the pieces to socialize at a safe distance.

$460
Amazon

Martha Stewart Cedric Accent Ottoman

Bring elegance to your living room with this upholstered ottoman. It has a wood veneer shelf for extra storage and it's available in grey and cream.

$339
$288
Macy's

Martha Stewart Quick Dry Reversible Bath Towel

All towels are not created equal. Martha's quick dry bath towels have more than 2,000 five-star reviews praising them for their softness and absorbency. There are ten towels to choose from and washcloths and hand towels that match.

$16
Macy's

Do you want to add even more Martha to your life? Check out some of her favorite products from her collections.

