Jennifer Garner Reveals the Surprising Reason She Just Got Her Ears Pierced at Age 48

It's never too late to try something new.
During the Thursday, March 11 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer Garner revealed the reason she waited until the age of 48 to get her ears pierced.
"I think I was really afraid that my dad would still not like it," she explained, "and you know, he was kind of like, ‘Jennifer, well I like anything you do.' And I said, ‘Okay.'"
The 13 going on 30 actress went on to detail the major moment, recalling how her earlobe was held down and the "big, fat spikey thing" that was used to do the piercing.
Host Ellen DeGeneres said, "That's not right That's not how it's—" she began before Jen agreed, "It seemed medieval. It seemed medieval to me, but you know, that's just pandemic ear piercing maybe I guess."
The mother of three children, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Afleck, also spoke about the fire hydrant named Gloria that she and one of her daughters have grown quite fond of, to the point that they named and decorated it, well, her.
"My and my daughter, we're going on walks that everybody has been going on for the last year and we passed this fire hydrant everyday and we started calling it Gloria," Jennifer explained. "And Gloria just looked like she needed her personality to be set free. So, we did. We went home and we gathered things and yeah, we put a mask on."
She also adorably joked, "I hope that's not against the law. If it is that was me. Go ahead, come on over. It was my daughter's idea. Take her to jail."
Ellen asked if they name all outdoor fixtures like lampposts and mailboxes, but the Yes Day actress said it wouldn't happen "unless they tell me their names." She also noted that Gloria introduced herself to the mother-daughter duo.
Ellen's response? "Okay, you just turned the corner to crazy," the daytime host confessed. "I was accepting it until you said, ‘The fire hydrant told me her name.'"