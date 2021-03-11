Critics? Maren Morris Is Focused on Something More Important

Watch : Maren Morris Won't Filter Her Songs Because She's a Mother

Maren Morris has no time for negativity.

The country singer, who is not afraid to use her platform to speak out against injustice, has faced flack, but that's not what she's focused on. "You're always gonna have people that want to come for you if you say something that's like unpopular to them or their group think for the second," Maren, who is mom to son Hayes, told Ellen DeGeneres on the March 11 episode of her daytime talk show. "For me, its just like, you know what—I have to think about my son and the people in my circle going forward, who I write with, who I employ and think, you know, am I making room for everybody?"

As for the naysayers, they're not as loud as her desire for progress. "I don't care if someone on TikTok thinks I suck—it's not really my issue," she said. "I think I just want to exist in a genre that is working to be better."

While improvements are being made in country music—her social change anthem "Better Than We Found It" is nominated for an ACM Award for Video of the Year—Morris acknowledged not everyone feels included.