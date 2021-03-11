How to Get Away With Murder's Aja Naomi King Is Pregnant After 2 Miscarriages

Watch : Necessary Realness: It's a Celebrity Baby Boom!

Aja Naomi King has a rainbow baby on the way.

On Thursday, March 11, the How to Get Away With Murder actress announced she is pregnant with a portrait shining a vibrant light on her growing baby bump. In the post's caption, the TV star shared her feelings about expecting a child after experiencing two miscarriages.

"I really can't begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family. With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak," she wrote on Instagram. "This is my beautiful little rainbow baby."

Reflecting on her previous losses, King acknowledged her sources of comfort through those difficult times. "I've been so deeply moved by the women who have openly shared their miscarriages. It brought me solace in a time that was incredibly painful to know I wasn't alone," she wrote. "To understand that this experience is common, horrible but still common. I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it."