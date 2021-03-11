Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Ex Roger Mathews Reacts to Her Engagement

Watch : JWoww Met Her New Boyfriend at Her Wedding to Roger

It's gym, tan, laundry, marriage time for Jenni "JWoww" Farley—but what does her ex Roger Mathews think about those wedding bells?

On March 9, the longtime Jersey Shore star announced her engagement to boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello. "On 2.27," the mom of two began her Instagram caption, "I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building." The proposal marks the latest milestone in the couple's romance, which emerged publicly in 2019.

As for Roger—who she filed for divorce from in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage and many more of dating—he reacted to the news of her engagement on his Champ and the Tramp podcast.

"I'm happy for her. I'm happy for them," he said in an excerpt published by TMZ. While Roger clarified he does not know Zack well, "From what I know, he's good to my children," he noted. "Jenni seems very happy. They seem very happy together." The former husband and wife share daughter Meilani, 6, and son Greyson, 4.