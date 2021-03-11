Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Ex Roger Mathews Reacts to Her Engagement

It's gym, tan, laundry, marriage time for Jenni "JWoww" Farley—but what does her ex Roger Mathews think about those wedding bells?
On March 9, the longtime Jersey Shore star announced her engagement to boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello. "On 2.27," the mom of two began her Instagram caption, "I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building." The proposal marks the latest milestone in the couple's romance, which emerged publicly in 2019.
As for Roger—who she filed for divorce from in September 2018 after nearly three years of marriage and many more of dating—he reacted to the news of her engagement on his Champ and the Tramp podcast.
"I'm happy for her. I'm happy for them," he said in an excerpt published by TMZ. While Roger clarified he does not know Zack well, "From what I know, he's good to my children," he noted. "Jenni seems very happy. They seem very happy together." The former husband and wife share daughter Meilani, 6, and son Greyson, 4.
He acknowledged he and Jenni went through "some nasty s--t" during their rocky divorce, which he took responsibility for and apologized. "Our time together is over with the exception of being parents to two wonderful kids," he said. "I'm happy for them. I'm truly happy for them."
As for his own personal future, he would never say never to getting married again, but doesn't seem focused on tying the knot. "I'm very content," he shared. "My role in life is to be a dad."
Meanwhile, he's not the only one with well wishes for the soon-to-be bride. Following her big announcement, Jenni's famous castmates also showered her with love. As Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented on Instagram, "Love you guys so much."
Lauren Sorrentino added, "I'm so excited for you two!! Love you guys! Cheers to forever!"