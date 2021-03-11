Kevin Bacon Reveals What Went Wrong While Giving Wife Kyra Sedgwick a Bikini Wax

Some cosmetic skills should be left to the professionals, just ask Kevin Bacon.
During the March 10 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Footloose star recalled giving his wife Kyra Sedgwick a quarantine bikini wax that almost sent her to the hospital.
"I'm one of those people that is sort of cocky enough to think I can probably learn to do anything, you know what I mean? Especially because, you know, you're an actor you have to get a skill," he explained. "I thought, ‘How hard can this be? Some assembly required, you know, I can put stuff together from Ikea. This is not going to be that hard.'"
However, the star quickly changed his tune and realized that that particular skill needs to be left to "the trained professionals," noting, "Otherwise, it can get really, really frighteningly dangerous."
Host Jimmy Kimmel recalled Kyra being "a little bit mad" at Kevin, which he confirmed with a laugh, "You know, it's okay. I gave it the old college try. I did."
Fans may recall a couple of months ago when the Call Your Mother star appeared on the late-night show and gave her side of the story.
"There were moments where I was like, 'I thought you knew how to do this! My god, what are you doing?'" she explained. "He's like, 'I didn't say I knew how to do this. You said I knew how to do this!'"
She continued, "You have to use a small piece of cloth. It was too big, so you're ripping off too much hair at one time, and it's agonizing. It's agonizing, and also if you're not pulling it in the right directions, it won't get off. And when you can't pull it off, that's when you need to call 911."
Fortunately, the emergency room wasn't necessary, but Kevin is definitely not allowed near the hot wax again.