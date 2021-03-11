Watch Charli D'Amelio Reveal Sister Dixie Stole Their Mom's Car and Kept It a Secret

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Shows Off Her Signature Dunkin' Iced Coffee

Charli D'Amelio may not be the best person to confide in about your deepest, darkest secrets.

The TikTok star and older sister Dixie D'Amelio were guests on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, March 10. During the visit, they played a game where host Jimmy Fallon asked both of the sisters a question about one of them to see if they would answer it the same way.

For one of the rounds, Jimmy asked Charli to name something Dixie has done that she wouldn't want to talk about with their parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio.

"She stole my mom's car once," Charli revealed. "I don't want to get her in trouble! Sorry, Mom."

When Jimmy asked why Dixie absconded with the vehicle, Charli replied, "I don't know. She probably went to a friend's house or something. I think she just wanted to be rebellious once, and that was it. She stopped there."

As for whether the incident took place late at night, Charli shared, "I have no idea. I just remember her telling me, 'Oh, yeah, I stole the car.' I was like, 'OK!'"