How to Watch the 2021 Oscars Nominations Livestream

It's finally Oscars season! After a delay from February to April, the 2021 Academy Awards are rapidly approaching.
E! News has all the deets on how to stay up-to-date on Hollywood's biggest night, so you can see if your favorite films of the year will take home any statues.
First things first: The Academy announced that it will reveal the highly-anticipated nominees next week. Will there be nods for Aaron Sorkin, Carey Mulligan, Spike Lee, Viola Davis and more A-list contenders at the 93rd annual show?
Keep reading to see how you can watch it all go down.
When are the 2021 Oscar nominations announced and where can you watch?
Set those alarm clocks for 5:19 a.m. PDT on Monday, March 15. That's when the unveiling will take place, and you can watch the global livestream on Oscar.com and on the Academy's social media sites, including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Who will be presenting the 2021 Academy Award nominations?
Power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will announce the nominees in all 23 categories.
Though we best know Nick for his music with the Jonas Brothers, he's dipped his toes in the acting world by appearing in Jumanji, Scream Queens and, of course, Camp Rock. As for Priyanka, she's moved on from her roles in Baywatch and Quantico, and most recently appeared in The White Tiger.
Who are the front-runners for the 2021 Oscars?
Well, we can take a look at the 2021 Golden Globe winners and SAG Award nominees for hints at who the Academy might be honoring this year.
At the SAG Awards, the following films were nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Minari, One Night In Miami… and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
And at the Globes, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won for Best Musical or Comedy and its leading man, Sacha Baron Cohen, took home the acting award. Rosamund Pike and Andra Day each took home a Best Actress prize for their performances in I Care A Lot and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, respectively, in the comedy and drama categories.
Nomadland, Mank, The Father, Promising Young Woman and The Trial of the Chicago 7 were up for Best Motion Picture Drama. The winner was the Frances McDormand starrer, Nomadland, and its director Chloé Zhao became only the second woman to ever win for Best Director of a Motion Picture, making it likely we'll see some nominations for her film at the Oscars, too.
Chadwick Boseman posthumously earned the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and it's probable the Academy will recognize the late Black Panther star at their ceremony as well.
Last month, his wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the Golden Globe on his behalf, saying, "He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history."
Tune in to the livestream Oscars announcement on Monday.