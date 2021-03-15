Nick Jonas' Groomer Swears By This $55 Hair Trimmer for The Voice

We interviewed this celebrity groomer because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nick Jonas is looking his best when building his best team.
As blind auditions continue on The Voice, some may be wondering how the Jonas Brothers member gets his swag in that iconic red chair. Perhaps his grooming and style plays a role.
This season, Art Department LA celebrity groomer Marissa Machado will make sure the "This Is Heaven" singer takes care of his skin and hair. In fact, Nick's longtime friend teased a major change coming later this season.
"We started the season with Nick's longer hair and his signature scruff," Marissa exclusively teased to E! News. "While filming, we discussed Nick's new solo album and what that would look like. The shaved head really felt more appropriate for the feel of Spaceman, so a few episodes in, you will see his hair is gone!"
So how did she do it? We're so glad you asked! Keep scrolling to see Marissa's recommends including "the perfect trimmer" for any guy in your life.
Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000
"This is the perfect trimmer for the face and the body. The 23-piece set covered all the bases!"
V76 by Vaughn Texture Clay
"When we start the season, Nick's hair was still long. My go-to product for him is this clay. A dime-size amount warmed up in your hands gives flawless moveable hold."
Weleda Deep Moisture Facial Balm
"Although this product is for the face, I prefer to use it on the body. It looks fantastic on the arms or chest. Plus, I am a forever fan of this classic line."
Tom Ford Hydrating Lip Balm
"I am a big fan of the Tom Ford men's line as I believe they keep it masculine and simple in the truest form."
Boy de Chanel Concealer
"I use this to correct any readiness or discoloration on the face. I like to apply with a small shadow brush for a more diffused application."
Make Up For Ever Super Matte Loose Powder
"This lightweight powder diffuses shine from the hot lights while staying sheer on the face. I press it into the skin rather than dust to really lock it in."
The Voice airs Monday and Tuesdays on NBC. And purchase Nick's new studio album Spaceman available now.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)