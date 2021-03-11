You're Going to Want Everything from the H&M x Simone Rocha Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Today is the day! The highly-anticipated Simone Rocha x H&M collection is about to drop. The Irish designer teamed up with the beloved fashion retailer to create the most incredible collection of reworked deigns that are both timeless and straight out of a Bridgerton scene. Additionally, Simone's designs will be available in womenswear, menswear and childrenswear for the first time ever.
"I wanted the campaign to capture the spirit and community of the cast as well as the collection itself," Simone said about the campaign shot in the English countryside. "Asking Tyler and all the inspiring individuals featured to explore the natural relationships between friends, nature, family, and femininity. Creating something natural, playful, and poetic set in the beautiful Great Dixter."
For our 11 favorite pieces from the collection, scroll below! And don't forget to set an alarm because the collab launches on H&M's website at 10 a.m. ET.
Puff-Sleeved Tulle Blouse
This top will definitely earn you the title of "Best Dressed" on your next Zoom meeting and it's perfect for date night.
Chunky Knit Sweater
You need this sweater in your life ASAP! Not only will it come in handy in the winter, you can pair it with a skirt or shorts for spring.
Asymmetric Cotton Dress
This darling gingham dress features layers of ruffle and pearl detailing, which makes for one incredible party dress.
Flared Hoodie
Upgrade your hoodie collection with this ruffled sweatshirt! Plus, there's matching joggers!
Heavy Jersey Joggers
Pair these chic black joggers with a simple tank or the matching sweatshirt.
Satin Slip Style Dress
This satin dress will look great with a leather jacket and strappy sandals. And you can dress it up or down!
Ruffled Tulle Skirt
We're obsessed with this pleated tulle skirt! Whether it's for a fun occasion or you just want to feel special around the house, this skirt needs to be in your wardrobe.
Large Sunglasses
Trust us when we say we won't take these sunglasses off! Perfect for the pool and beach days ahead.
Eyelet Embroidery Dress
This versatile dress will take you from work to summer BBQ in no time. We love the eyelet details, too!
Lip & Cheek Pigment Balm
And if you want to get the perfect rosy cheeks and lips to complete your regencycore look, this pigment balm will come in handy!
Hairband with Faux Pearls
Let this hairband function as your personal crown! It will instantly elevate your outfit even if you're wearing sweats.