You're Going to Want Everything from the H&M x Simone Rocha Collection

Today is the day! The highly-anticipated Simone Rocha x H&M collection is about to drop. The Irish designer teamed up with the beloved fashion retailer to create the most incredible collection of reworked deigns that are both timeless and straight out of a Bridgerton scene. Additionally, Simone's designs will be available in womenswear, menswear and childrenswear for the first time ever.

"I wanted the campaign to capture the spirit and community of the cast as well as the collection itself," Simone said about the campaign shot in the English countryside. "Asking Tyler and all the inspiring individuals featured to explore the natural relationships between friends, nature, family, and femininity. Creating something natural, playful, and poetic set in the beautiful Great Dixter."

