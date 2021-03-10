Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Nephew Critically Injured in Accident on Family Ranch

Ree Drummond's nephew is in critical condition following an accident on the Drummond Ranch.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety office, 21-year-old Caleb Drummond and 52-year-old Ladd Drummond were driving separate vehicles when they collided head-on due to high winds across grass and gravel. Caleb was ejected from his truck approximately 70 feet from point of rest. He was transported to a local hospital and was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.
The Pawhuska Fire Department also confirms to E! News that Caleb was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Ladd was checked out by professionals, but refused treatment at the scene.
According to Osage County Emergency Management, who spoke to local outlet News on 6, each vehicle only had one firefighter in it and they collided on each truck's driver side. The two firefighters are ranch employees.
E! News has reached out to Ree's team for comment. In a previous blog post, the Pioneer Woman star reflected on her nephew reaching a major milestone at school.
"Caleb, my nephew, graduated Friday night! It was surreal; there's no way he's old enough to graduate from high school," Ree wrote back in May 2018. "And then we did it again the next day for [our daughter] Paige!"
Those who follow Ree's social media accounts have seen many photos of the ranch located in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
In fact, many will recognize The Lodge, which became the site of her Food Network show and includes a test kitchen, prep space, prop room and office.
While Ree has created an empire thanks to her various cooking shows, best-selling cookbooks and wide variety of products, the 52-year-old food writer remains focused on family and the beauty of life.
As she once wrote online, "Being on the ranch, absent the buildings and highways of cities, we're really able to see the four seasons of the year in all their dramatic glory."
Just last month, Ree shared an update about her busy life on the ranch. Like many across the country, the Drummond family was experiencing freezing temperatures making it an all-hands-on-deck situation.
"The past two or three weeks were all about surviving the brutal winter blast: Ladd and the cowboys were constantly taking care of the livestock, Todd and Jamar (and Paige, a couple of the days) were chopping ice in the ponds so the cattle could have water," Ree explained on Feb. 24. "I (literally!) kept the home fires burning by feeding our fireplace 24/7—we didn't lose power, but our old house can't stand up to that kind of cold—and making food."
She added, "Once it was all over and the weather started improving, Ladd and I were totally exhausted. We have been watching the clock in the evening, counting down the minutes until 9 p.m., when we feel like we can finally go to bed!"
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom