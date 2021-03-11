Is Drew Barrymore Swearing Off Acting Forever? Here's Her Answer

Watch : Drew Barrymore Dishes on Motherhood & "Ever After"

Drew Barrymore is getting candid about the future of her Hollywood career.

The award-winning actress, who comes from a family of legendary actors, is no stranger to the spotlight. After all, she made her feature film debut at the age of five in the 1980 movie, Altered States. Since then, the 46-year-old actress has become a star in her own right.

And while Drew has continued to stay booked and busy—she was in the 2020 comedy The Stand In—she told Andy Cohen she's thought about closing this chapter in her life.

When asked if she wants to make more movies on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, she put things simply.

"If I'm being honest, the answer is no," she shared. "I don't want to be on a film set right now, but that could change when my kids are older. I stopped doing these when my kids were born because I've done it since I was in diapers at 11 months old is when I started."