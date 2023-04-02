21 Things to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring is officially here, which means it's time for the annual deep clean of your house, car and other areas of your life. It's the best time of year to get your space organized and clean. But decluttering doesn't have to be a boring, time-consuming undertaking.
From hilarious microwave cleaners and food storage to drawer organizers and floor cleaning slippers, we've rounded up everything you need to not stress while dealing with your mess.
See below for our complete guide to spring cleaning.
Therapy Clean Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit
Getting your stainless steel appliances to shine can be tricky. However, this plant-based cleaner does the job in no time at all! Besides the pH neutral cleaning formula, we love how it gets rid of stubborn grease and fingerprint markings. Need extra convincing? It has 17,800+ five-star reviews on Amazon. You really can't go wrong with any of Therapy Clean's products!
Grove Co. Floor Cleaner Concentrate - 2 Pack
Formulated with 100% natural fragrances made from essential oils, this plastic-free floor cleaner will help your floors shine while removing common household stains like dirt, coffee and crayon.
MiracleWipes for Heavy Duty Cleaning (90 Count)
Use these wipes for anything! Whether you're cleaning the kitchen, bathroom, garage, toilet or car, these wipes will help you deep clean your space while providing moisturizing support.
Microfiber Slippers Floor Cleaning Mop Men and Women House Dusting Slippers
With soft microfiber chenille, you can mop or dust in style and comfort! Just put these slippers on and get ready to have sparkly clean floors as you skate around the house.
Sanitizing Spray Bottle
This rechargeable bottle turns tap water into a non-toxic, alcohol-free cleaner and sanitizer to help eliminates 99.9% of harmful germs, viruses, odors and mildew in 30 seconds. Whether you use to to clean your countertops, eliminate dust on baseboards or achieve crystal clear windows sans streaks, this magical bottle does it all!
Holikme 20-Piece Drill Brush Attachments Set
Just put these attachments onto your drill and get rid of grime and dirt, especially in the kitchen and bathroom.
Chipolo One Water Resistant Bluetooth Key Finder
As you unearth all the items you thought you had lost, never let it happen again with Chipolo's key finders. Just add the chip to anything that you often misplace like your wallet, keys or purses and rest assured you can use the Chipolo App to track them down.
Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging
Say goodbye to messy cords and devices running on 1%! With this sleek charging station, you can charge up to five devices at a time. Now you can enjoy waking up to all of your devices fully charged and in one place.
Townew T1 Self-Sealing and Self-Changing 4 Gallon Trash Can
Tired of constantly changing the bags in your trash can? Enter Townew's self-sealing and self-changing trash can that allow you to stay away from the dirt and grime that piles up in your trash bin. Thanks to refill rings that can hold up to 25 recyclable and durable trash bags, the smart can will seal your full bags with one touch and open up the top for easy access.
Pet Grooming Gloves
Your furry friend deserves a good cleaning, too! These gloves feature 255 silicone grooming tips to remove dirt and loose hair.
Clean Vibes Kit
Usher in good vibes while starting your spring cleaning! This set includes three empty spray bottles, three corresponding refills + two pods per refill, a reusable towel, and a palo santo stick. Plus, Honest's multi-surface formula dissolves grease, films, smears, and fingerprints!
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
Get rid of stains and food buildup in your microwave with Angry Mama! Just add vinegar and water, then microwave for 5-7 minutes to clean.
ClosetMaid 5636 SuperSlide 5-Feet to 8-Feet Closet Organizer Kit
If your closet doesn't have built-in organization, this organizer kit is an affordable way to make your closet look nice and tidy.
Airmega 250S
Ensure the air in your home stays clean 24/7 with the help of Coway's Airmega 250S! This multi-filter air purifier works to trap and deactivate 99.999% of bacteria, fungi, viruses, pollen and contaminants. Additionally, the carbon filter has deodorization capabilities to remove unwanted odors caused by food, pets and more. We love how it provides real-time air quality monitoring, so we don't have to constantly check it or make manual changes.
Force of Nature Starter Kit
Even your cleaning cabinet needs a spring cleaning session! And Force of Nature is a great way to cut back on products. In a nutshell, it's a small cleaning appliance that uses electricity to convert tap water, plus a recyclable capsule of salt, water, and vinegar, into a powerful multi-purpose cleaner, deodorizer, sanitizer and disinfectant. This kit includes five activator capsules (enough to make five bottles of cleaner), an electrolyzer appliance, power cord and user manual. And one 12 oz Reusable Spray Bottle Capsule makes one 12 ounce bottle that lasts 2 weeks.
Bamboo Adjustable Drawer Dividers Organizers
Whether you're in need of an organization system for your underwear or utensils, these bamboo drawer dividers are a lifesaver.
Package Free Cleaning Kits
Package Free has an incredible selection of zero waste cleaning kits that will make your house sparkle.
Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster Brush with 5 Microfiber Sleeves
These magical sleeves will clean your window blinds, air conditioner blinds and car blinds in no time!
Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Organization & Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids- Set of 10
Once you've scrubbed down your pantries and removed old food, use Rubbermaid's incredible selection of food storage containers. Not only will they help keep food fresh, these durable containers will make your pantry look more aesthetically pleasing.
Madesmart Value 8-Piece Interlocking Bin Pack
Now you can finally do something about that bothersome junk drawer. Use these drawer organizers for your desk, kitchen or bathroom!
Oxo Good Grips® Expandable Wall Mount Organizer
Once you're done cleaning, make sure to hang everything up on this sleek wall mount organizer. It can hold up to 12 items and will reduce clutter!
