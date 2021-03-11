Love in Lockdown: 12 Couples Share How COVID-19 Made Their Relationships Even Stronger

Watch : Dr. Oz Explains How Life Will Change After Coronavirus

Staying home may just be the ultimate test for couples.

When COVID-19 first hit the United States, Americans found themselves working from home, avoiding social gatherings and spending a lot more quality time with their significant other. Although some relationships quickly dissolved, others blossomed into stronger bonds worth celebrating.

Despite weddings being postponed and proms getting cancelled, couples proved that while life around them could be changing, their love didn't have to. Elaborate weddings turned into intimate zoom-friendly ceremonies at courthouses. And when it came to date nights, cooking meals at home turned out to be just as special as a fancy dinner at a five-star restaurant.

Through it all, many couples across the country proved that love conquers all. And yes, there's so much to look forward to in the months to come.

Exactly one year after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic, E! News is shining a light on a few relationships that flourished during unpredictable times.