This Little Fires Everywhere Star Is Playing Malia Obama in Showtime's The First Lady

Showtime is slowly but surely revealing the cast of the anthology series The First Lady, and it's safe to say they've got a hit on their hands.
Since announcing the show last February, the executive producers have made much progress in the casting department, landing show leads such as Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Now, the show is adding another bright young star to their roster, with a rep for Little Fires Everywhere actress Lexi Underwood confirming to E! News that she will play Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama.
Davis will portray Underwood's mother, while The Handmaid's Tale actor O-T Fagbenle will take on the role of the 45th president of the United States.
Additionally, Jayme Lawson has been cast in the role of a young Michelle Obama.
There's no word yet on the casting of Sasha Obama, but fans are already itching to know who will portray the baby of the Obama family.
Because the show will be an anthology series, there are quite a few actors who have been cast thus far. Some previously announced names include Dakota Fanning, Aaron Eckhart and Judy Greer.
There's no premiere date set just yet, but, according to a report, filming on the episode centered around the presidency of Gerald Ford began this February in Covington, Georgia.
That being said, the president is not the focus of this series. Instead, the director and show creator Aaron Cooley wants to approach this project from the perspective of the women behind the commander in chief.