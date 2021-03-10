This Little Fires Everywhere Star Is Playing Malia Obama in Showtime's The First Lady

Watch : E! Fashion Hall of Fame: Rihanna, Beyonce, Michelle Obama & More

Showtime is slowly but surely revealing the cast of the anthology series The First Lady, and it's safe to say they've got a hit on their hands.

Since announcing the show last February, the executive producers have made much progress in the casting department, landing show leads such as Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Now, the show is adding another bright young star to their roster, with a rep for Little Fires Everywhere actress Lexi Underwood confirming to E! News that she will play Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama.

Davis will portray Underwood's mother, while The Handmaid's Tale actor O-T Fagbenle will take on the role of the 45th president of the United States.

Additionally, Jayme Lawson has been cast in the role of a young Michelle Obama.