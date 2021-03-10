Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthGrammysBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

14 Groovy Items to Help You Rock the Retro Fashion Trend

Ditch your mittens and get ready for groovier weather!

By Emily Spain Mar 10, 2021 9:03 PMTags
FashionTrendsLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Retro Fashion Roundup

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In the latest edition of quarantine fashion, the '70s are calling! Maybe it's being stuck inside or the cold weather, but we're currently obsessing over the retro fashion trend that's taking over runways and our Instagram feeds. Think of summer days during the '60s and '70s in Laurel Canyon. And now that it's almost time to ditch our winter coats, we're on a mission to add orange-tinted sunglasses, white go-go booties and groovy prints to our wardrobe.

Whether you're looking for your next favorite pair of flare jeans, crocheted knitsplatform shoes or eyeliner to master your cat eye, we've got you covered. 

See below for our complete retro fashion style guide. 

read
Belly Chains Are the Latest Celeb-Loved Trend You Need to Try

Irreplaceable Flare Jeans

Available in three different washes, these chic flare jeans feature a high-rise silhouette and raw bottom hem.

$78
Free People

House of Sunny Island Peggy Cardi Top

The sweater that is taking over our Instagram feed! We are obsessed with this fur-trimmed v-neck cardigan and its beautiful green hue.

$123
Lisa Says Gah

Trending Stories

1

Dakota Johnson Had the Best Response to Being Cut From Family Payroll

2

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

3

Watch Khloe Kardashian Detail Unsuccessful IVF With Tristan Thompson

Vanlinker Rectangle Retro Vintage 90s Sunglasses

Tinted shades are all the rage right now, and they don't have to break the bank. This fashionable pair is just $12!

$12
Amazon

Stitch The Moon Shorts

Get your hot shorts ready for summer! This crocheted short includes a vintage-inspired pattern with a scalloped hem. Perfect for beach days ahead!

$98
Free People

Heelin' Good Faux Leather Ankle Boots

These boots were made for walking (and making a fashion statement)! Constructed with a white faux leather and block heel design, these boots will instantly up your Instagram game.

$75
$34
Nasty Gal

Hosbjerg Vilma Liquid Pants

To say we are obsessed with these pants would be an understatement. With a high-waisted and flare leg design, you need to splurge on these pants for spring and summer.

$190
Lisa Says Gah

Retro Floral Socks

Allow these sheer socks to peek through your booties, loafers or sneakers. Plus, the design is so fun!

$40
Free People

Black V-Neck Knitted Side Split Vest

Sweater vests are no longer reserved for the holiday season. Whether you pair it with a long sleeve tee underneath or wear it alone, this vest will help you achieve cool girl status!

$35
$23
PrettyLittleThing

Nicole Miller Universal Love Crew Neck Sweater

This darling sweater features peace sign, star and cloud motifs, so you'll look cozy and feel extra groovy! Pair it with a chic skirt or denim for a fun everyday look.

$225
Nicole Miller

Golden Yellow Plisse Plunge Strappy Jumpsuit

"Alexa, play 'Night Fever' by the Bee Gees." This jumpsuit is a great way to rock the retro fashion trend. Plus, you can dress it up or down during the spring and summer.

$48
$22
PrettyLittleThing

Smak Parlour Navy Blue Retro Flowers Roper Caftan

This darling frock is the perfect statement piece for spring. And you don't have to add much to the outfit because it's so cute on its own.

$68
Unique Vintage

Wake Up and Go Bundle

Master your cat eye and achieve a sultry look with Eyeko's best-selling Eye Do Eyeliner and Lash Alert Mascara. We love their mascara because it's infused with caffeine and a double dose of fibres to lift lashes.

$32
Eyeko

Zoe Platform

Introducing your new warm weather shoe! This 70s-inspired platform will look great with flare jeans or a fun summer frock.

$128
Free People

Diana Frock Mini Dress - Yin Yang Thistl

We love this peace sign baby doll dress! And it would look so cute with these white booties.

$169
Lisa Says Gah

Up next: TikTok is Going Crazy Over These Sunset Projector Lights.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Dakota Johnson Had the Best Response to Being Cut From Family Payroll

2

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

3

Watch Khloe Kardashian Detail Unsuccessful IVF With Tristan Thompson

4

Meghan Markle's Friend Says There's Proof Royals Knew of Her Struggles

5

Piers Morgan Addresses Meghan Markle Criticism After "Time to Reflect"