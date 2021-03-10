Nikki Bella Just Gave a Big Update About Plans for Baby No. 2 With Artem Chigvintsev

Is Matteo Chigvintsev going to be a big brother in the near future?
Nikki Bella gave a big update about possible plans to have a second child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on the Mar. 10 episode of The Bellas Podcast with twin Brie Bella.
"I've been having some conflict in my head lately. And I know I talk to you about this a lot, I go back and forth, but baby No. 2," the Total Bellas star shared this morning. "So I thought I was one and done and then Matteo makes me want to give him a sibling and Artem makes me want to give him a baby girl, not that I have any control over that. Then I'm like, 'Closer in age is good,' but then I'm like, 'I really want to do a WWE return with you Brie. I really want to go after the tag title.' That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good."
As fans know, Nikki and Brie recently revealed plans to come out of retirement for a WrestleMania return in 2022 or 2023.
Nikki added, "But when I think of that I'm like, 'OK, so that means I'm going to get pregnant in like 2023.' I'll be 38 in 2021."
Brie chimed in, "I mean, people are having babies at 45."
Nikki shared, "I know, but I don't know if I want to be pregnant at 40. This is where I'm having a really tough time."
"I definitely see that you want to do a WWE run before pregnancy but if we even talk about if baby No. 2 is possible for you, I think everyone wants to know if this WWE run is going to happen," Brie said.
Nikki then gave an update on her neck injuries and revealed she's "not cleared to wrestle" currently.
"I saw a doctor last week who is starting to help me with neck-strengthening exercises," Nikki explained. "He's starting to help me gain that strength...We're gonna see what a year does and how that bone grows and how strong my neck can get."
