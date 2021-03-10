Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Accidentally Offended Katy Perry After the 2021 Inauguration

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Loses Her Tooth the Night of Biden's Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen felt like a plastic bag drifting through the wind after her recent words to Katy Perry were accidentally misinterpreted.

The 35-year-old model visited The Tonight Show on Tuesday, March 9, where she told host Jimmy Fallon that she had an "amazing" time supporting husband John Legend at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in January. John sang Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" during the televised prime-time special.

Chrissy explained that at the end of the event, she offered a supportive message to Katy, who performed her song "Firework" during an epic fireworks display to cap off the night's festivities. However, the Lip Sync Battle co-host was immediately concerned that the American Idol judge didn't quite hear the exact wording of the compliment.

"I remember I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things," Chrissy told Jimmy. "I always get so nervous, and I say faux pas, and then I hadn't seen Katy for so long."

She continued, "I was like, 'Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was like amazing, that was beautiful.' And then I think she heard that I said I hate 'Firework,' like the song."