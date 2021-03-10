Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Meghan McCain Just Compared Meghan Markle to This Historic Figure and Whoopi Goldberg Has Thoughts

Whoopi Goldberg goes viral on social media after viewers noticed her bemused reaction to Meghan McCain's stance on Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

By Cydney Contreras Mar 10, 2021 1:53 AMTags
Oprah WinfreyWhoopi GoldbergThe ViewRoyalsCelebritiesMeghan MarkleMeghan McCain
Watch: Meghan McCain Opens Up About Rocky Return to "The View"

A lot can be said about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, but Meghan McCain's statements on The View have even Whoopi Goldberg looking flabbergasted.

It all started on the Tuesday, March 9 episode of The View. As per usual, the talk show hosts were discussing the trending topics, including the fallout from Meghan and Harry's bombshell claims. For once, the women were all in agreement and voiced support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

One thing they seemingly didn't agree on? McCain's assertion that Markle and Winfrey are continuing the same work that President George Washington and the other founding fathers started. 

Don't believe us? Here's what McCain said: "The American experiment is the way to go, and if we have two American women, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey, who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did, I'm all for it."

photos
A Breakdown of The View's Alleged Feuds, Fights and Fallouts

The camera then panned to Goldberg, who stared in shock and amusement for three quiet seconds, which was probably one of the longest stretches of silence to ever happen on The View.

Trending Stories

1

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

2

Piers Morgan Exits TV Show After Criticizing Meghan Markle

3

Prince Charles Dodges Question About Harry and Meghan Interview

The Ghost actress then shook her head and moved on with an "OK," as one does when there's truly nothing more to be said. 

As comedian Justin Martindale wrote on Twitter, "It's 2021 and we are all Whoopi."

Meghan also reacted to the viral moment, although she didn't exactly see the humor in the situation. She explained on Twitter, "I am extremely patriotic. I love the founding fathers. I don't know why this is shocking or confusing for anyone has met me for even five seconds..."

Want the latest from inside the palace walls? Click here to join our tea party and receive updates straight to your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

2

Piers Morgan Exits TV Show After Criticizing Meghan Markle

3

Watch John Oliver Warn Meghan Markle About Royal Family in 2018 Clip

4

Prince Charles Dodges Question About Harry and Meghan Interview

5

The Queen Breaks Silence on Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Interview