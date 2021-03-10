Jenni "JWoww" Farley Is Engaged: Find Out if Her Co-Stars Found Love on the Jersey Shore

Watch : What Do JWoww's Kids Think About Her New Boyfriend Zack?

From the Shore Store to the altar! Jenni "JWoww" Farley is an engaged woman.

On Tuesday, March 9, the Jersey Shore star announced boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello had finally popped the question after nearly two years together.

"On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building," JWoww, 35, captioned an Instagram photo kissing her future husband. (Of course, all eyes were on her elegant diamond ring.)

Zack described the MTV reality personality as his "always and forever," writing on Instagram, "You made me the happiest I've ever been. I love you more than anything."

And as news of the couple's engagement spread, JWoww's Jersey Shore family couldn't help but send congratulations their way. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, gushed, "I'm so excited for you two!! Love you guys! Cheers to forever!" The mom of two's longtime partner in crime, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, commented, "Love you guys so much."