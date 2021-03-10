Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Is Engaged: Find Out if Her Co-Stars Found Love on the Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley accepted a proposal from boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello. Check back in with her MTV co-stars' love lives right here!

Watch: What Do JWoww's Kids Think About Her New Boyfriend Zack?

From the Shore Store to the altar! Jenni "JWoww" Farley is an engaged woman

On Tuesday, March 9, the Jersey Shore star announced boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello had finally popped the question after nearly two years together

"On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building," JWoww, 35, captioned an Instagram photo kissing her future husband. (Of course, all eyes were on her elegant diamond ring.)

Zack described the MTV reality personality as his "always and forever," writing on Instagram, "You made me the happiest I've ever been. I love you more than anything."

And as news of the couple's engagement spread, JWoww's Jersey Shore family couldn't help but send congratulations their way. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, gushed, "I'm so excited for you two!! Love you guys! Cheers to forever!" The mom of two's longtime partner in crime, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, commented, "Love you guys so much." 

So with JWoww settling down, there's no better time to check back in on her co-stars' love lives! Keep scrolling to find out if the guidos and guidettes of Jersey Shore found their happily ever after, or if they're still searching for that special someone. 

Instagram
Jenni "JWoww" Farley

Status: Engaged

In a romance that played out a bit on the show, JWoww and her longtime beau Roger Matthews tied the knot in 2015 and share two children together, daughter Meilani, and son Greyson. Come September 2018, news would break that JWoww had filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" in court documents. In April 2019, it was revealed she is dating New York wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello, who had actually attended her and Roger's wedding. They got engaged in February 2021. 

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

Status: Married

While he was quite the ladies' man on the Seaside boardwalk, in the years since the show wrapped, Sorrentino had a girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, his college sweetheart. In April 2018, they got engaged. The two wed in front of family and friends, including Jersey Shore stars, in October 2018. Nowadays, the couple is preparing to welcome a baby boy

Dave Kotinsky/NEP/Getty Images
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Status: Married

The cast's resident "meatball" has long ditched her days of looking for juicy Italian hunks since marrying husband Jionni LaValle in 2014. The couple have three children together, son Lorenzo, daughter Giovanna, and son Angelo, who was born in May 2019

Courtesy of Black Tap
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Status: He's a New Dad...and It's Complicated

Sammy's former flame briefly dated Malika Haqq, then moved on with Jen Harley, with the couple welcoming their first child, a daughter, in April 2018. Later that month, they had a massive fight on social media and broke up. In June, they got into a physical altercation. They later reconciled. But things turned ugly again in October, then calmed down, and then got even uglier in January 2019, when they broke up again. In October 2020, Ronnie introduced fans to new girlfriend Saffire Matos

Instagram / Deena Cortese
Deena Cortese

Status: Married

While she was the last to join the Jersey Shore crew, she's one of the first to tie the knot. Cortese and her longtime boyfriend, Christopher Buckner, said "I do" in October 2017. They are expecting their second child, a baby boy they plan to name Cameron Theo Buckner, in May 2021. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Vinny Guadagnino

Status: Single

Though the self-titled "Keto Guido" returned to Family Vacation in a relationship, he confirmed to E! News at the NYC premiere in April 2018 that he was once again single. Since then, Vinny's been linked to Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago and Love & Hip Hop star Nikki Mudarris

Instagram
"Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola

Status: Engaged

After a tumultuous on-and-off romance with co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, the reality star is now engaged to fellow New Jersey native Christian Biscardi. And in order to protect her relationship, Sammi chose not to return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she explained via an Instagram post. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

Anthony Serrantonio
Angelina Pivarnick

Status: Married

The Jersey Shore star and Chris Larangeira got married in November 2019, but the wedding speech delivered by bridesmaids JWoww, Snooki and Deena caused major drama within the Jersey Shore group. 

Instagram
"DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio

Status: In a Relationship

The group's dedicated mixmaster, who is a dad, dated Danity Kane alum Aubrey O'Day on and off until they called it quits for good in July 2017. He met and fell in love with Nikki Hall on MTV's Double Shot at Love, and they've been together ever since! 

