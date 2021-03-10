Morgan Stewart Gets Brutally Honest About Breastfeeding & Her "Cut Nips"

Watch : Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Morgan Stewart is giving us some Necessary Realness about breastfeeding.

On Tuesday, March 9, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host took to Instagram to give an update on her breastfeeding journey with infant daughter Row Renggli McGraw. Her candid confession came about after a follower, who said they were "struggling" with breastfeeding, asked how new mom Morgan was "handling things."

And, in typical Morgan fashion, the former #RichKids of Beverly Hills star gave a very candid response. "Yes—I am breastfeeding/pumping," Morgan said on her Instagram Story. "It was definitely very hard in the beginning because I obviously had no idea what I was doing…Full on bloody and cut nips…that eventually healed (THANK GOD)."

Still, Morgan made it clear that she didn't rule out using formula. "If things didn't take a turn for the better I would have totally just done formula," she added. "However you choose to feed your baby is ALLLLL GOOD."