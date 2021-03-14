2021 GRAMMYS

How to Watch the Show on TV and Online
Were These Grammy Winners Cursed by Their Best New Artist Title? You Decide

From Adele and Christina Aguilera to Fun. and Evanescence, there have been a number of Best New Artist Grammy winners over the years. Scroll on for a brief history.

Watch: Best New Artist Grammy Winners Over the Years

It's almost time for Music's Biggest Night!

After initially being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, March 14. 

Beyoncé leads the nominees with nine nods, and Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift follow with six nominations apiece. Brittany Howard is also in the running in five categories, and Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, John Beasley and David Frost are up in four. 

While some of these artists have been in the game for decades, others have seen their stars rise more recently. Megan Thee Stallion and Phoebe Bridgers, for instance, are both contenders for Best New Artist.

But there's been a lot of talk about what this award really means for musicians. Is it a breakthrough moment or more of a curse? While only the future will tell, fans can look back at previous recipients and see how their careers changed after taking home the trophy.

photos
Grammys 2021: Snubs and Surprises

See more than two decades of Best New Artist winners below.      

Scott Gries/ImageDirect
2000: Christina Aguilera

Aguilera's career has only gotten bigger since the "Genie In A Bottle" singer took home the Best New Artist trophy more than two decades ago. She's been nominated a total of 20 times and has won five Grammys.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
2001: Shelby Lynne

This marked the artist's first and only Grammy win and nomination.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images
2002: Alicia Keys

The "If I Ain't Got You" singer has been nominated 29 times in her career and has taken home 15 trophies. She won five awards her first year as a nominee—including Best New Artist; Best R&B Album for Songs in A Minor; and Song of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Performance for "Fallin'."

Larry Busacca/WireImage.com
2003: Norah Jones

In 2003, Jones won five Grammys in one night. In addition to taking home the trophy for Best New Artist, she won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Come Away With Me, as well as Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Don't Know Why." Overall, she's been nominated for 17 Grammys and has won nine of them so far in her career. 

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
2004: Evanescence

In addition to winning Best New Artist that year, the band also won Best Hard Rock Performance for "Bring Me to Life." The group has received a total of six nominations and two wins over the years.

Getty Images
2005: Maroon 5

The band has secured 13 Grammy nominations and three wins over the years.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage
2006: John Legend

The EGOT winner took home the Best New Artist prize (along with two other trophies) in 2006. In fact, he's earned 33 Grammy nominations and 11 wins so far in his career.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2007: Carrie Underwood

In addition to being named Best New Artist in 2007, Underwood won in the Best Female Country Vocal Performance category for "Jesus, Take the Wheel." She's secured a total of 14 nominations and seven wins so far in her career.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images for NARAS
2008: Amy Winehouse

2008 was a big year for Winehouse. In addition to winning Best New Artist, she won Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Rehab." She also won Best Pop Vocal Album for Back to Black. She received a total of eight nominations and six wins before her death in 2011.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2009: Adele

The "Hello" singer has won 15 Grammys in her career so far. In addition to winning Best New Artist in 2009, she took home the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance trophy for "Chasing Pavements."

JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images
2010: Zac Brown Band

Over the years, the group has been nominated for eight Grammys and has taken home three trophies. 

AP Photo/Matt Sayles
2011: Esperanza Spalding

The jazz singer beat out Justin Bieber and Drake for the Best New Artist Grammy in 2011. She's secured a total of seven nominations and four wins. Last year, she won Best Jazz Vocal Album for 12 Little Spells.

Kevin Winter/Getty Image
2012: Bon Iver

Justin Vernon, the band's frontman, accepted the highly coveted honor at the 54th annual award show. Bon Iver has a career total of two wins and eight nods, with the latest nomination being in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for "Exile" with Taylor Swift.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2013: Fun.

According to The Recording Academy, the group's sophomore album, Some Nights, sold more than three million copies in the U.S. and was nominated for two Grammys. In fact, the band received a total of five nods and one win in 2013.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
2014: Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

The musical duo received five nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. They won in three categories—Best New Artist, Best Rap Album (The Heist) and Best Rap Performance ("Thrift Shop").

John Shearer/Invision/AP
2015: Sam Smith

The singer took home the trophy for Best New Artist at the 57th Grammy Awards. They also won three more Grammys that year. Their debut album, In the Lonely Hour, won Best Pop Vocal Album and "Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)" won Song and Record of the Year. They've received a total of six nominations and four awards so far in their career.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
2016: Meghan Trainor

In 2015, the "Lips Are Movin" singer was named Best New Artist. She has two more Grammy nominations under her belt—Record of the Year and Song of the Year—for her hit "All About That Bass."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
2017: Chance the Rapper

In addition to winning Best New Artist that year, the star took home the trophy for Best Rap Album for Coloring Book and Best Rap Performance for "No Problem." The artist, a.k.a. Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, has a total of three wins and eight nominations.

Jeffrey Neira/CBS via Getty Images
2018: Alessia Cara

The "Here" singer was also up in the Best Music Video and Song of the Year categories for "1-800-273-8255," as well as in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for "Stay" with Zedd.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
2019: Dua Lipa

In 2019, the "New Rules" star took home two trophies—one for Best New Artist and one for Best Dance Recording for her song "Electricity" with Silk City, Mark Ronson and Diplo. However, her fans weren't too happy when the microphone was cut off during her acceptance speech. She's had a total of eight nods and two wins so far in her career.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
2020: Billie Eilish

Last year, the "bad guy" artist won not one, not two but five Grammys. She made history by becoming the second person ever and the first female artist to take home the top four trophies—Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist—all in one night. But that's not all. At age 18, Eilish, now 19, is the youngest star to ever win Album of the Year. She also won Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

