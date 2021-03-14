Were These Grammy Winners Cursed by Their Best New Artist Title? You Decide

Watch : Best New Artist Grammy Winners Over the Years

It's almost time for Music's Biggest Night!

After initially being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, March 14.

Beyoncé leads the nominees with nine nods, and Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift follow with six nominations apiece. Brittany Howard is also in the running in five categories, and Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, John Beasley and David Frost are up in four.

While some of these artists have been in the game for decades, others have seen their stars rise more recently. Megan Thee Stallion and Phoebe Bridgers, for instance, are both contenders for Best New Artist.

But there's been a lot of talk about what this award really means for musicians. Is it a breakthrough moment or more of a curse? While only the future will tell, fans can look back at previous recipients and see how their careers changed after taking home the trophy.