Zac Hanson and Wife Kate Welcome Baby No. 5

Zac Hanson is officially a father of five, and we officially feel old.

The youngest member of '90s pop rock group Hanson recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Kate Hanson. Zac, 35, shared the news to Instagram on Tuesday, March 9.

"I am a little late, but I celebrated #internationalwomensday the best way I know how," he captioned black and white snapshots of the pair holding their newborn. "Marveling at the superpower women are uniquely gifted... as well as freaking out over the fact that I am now responsible to help raise another person."

So what did Zac and Kate name their fifth little one? Quincy Joseph Thoreau Hanson—no doubt quite a title to live up to!

Baby Quincy joins older siblings Mary Lucille Diana, 4, George Abraham Walker, 7, Junia Rosa Ruth, 10, and John Ira Shepherd, 12.

Zac and Kate, who wed in 2006, first announced their family was expanding in January.