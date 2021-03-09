Morena Baccarin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Benjamin McKenzie

Watch : Morena Baccarin Dishes on Her Engagement to Ben McKenzie

Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie are introducing the world to their latest bundle of joy.

On Tuesday, March 9, the Gotham actors revealed they recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Arthur. Morena shared a photo of the newborn to Instagram, writing, "2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven't missed much yet."

Benjamin shared the same picture to his account, joking with his followers that the little one's "timing is impeccable."

Baby Arthur joins older siblings, Julius Setta Chick, 7, and Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, 5. Morena shares custody of Julius with her ex-husband Austin Chick, whom she divorced in March 2016.

The actress enjoyed a relatively low-key pregnancy, which she managed to keep a secret until last December.

In an interview with the ladies of The Talk, Morena discussed how she and Benjamin were able to find some alone time during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing that their date nights caused their kids a bit of separation anxiety.