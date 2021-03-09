Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Her Favorite Women-Owned Businesses on Amazon Handmade

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Although International Women's Day was yesterday, every day should be used as an opportunity to uplift women everywhere, especially those who are running small businesses. And Camila Alves knows firsthand how hard running a small business can be, which is why she joined forces with Amazon Handmade and curated an incredible guide filled with products by made female artisans on Amazon.

"Handmade is a big passion of mine, you know, it's how I grew up doing things. My first business was all handmade handbags," Camila explained to E! News. "So I understand the challenges of doing things by hand and being a small business. And I founded 'Women of Today', many years ago when the purpose of creating space that encourages connection and community. That has content around food, wellness, family and home, and all of those feelers really resembled the community the Amazon Handmade fosters and it's under their umbrella. So, it was a very natural partnership to start. As a a business owner myself it's important to support other women-led businesses and small businesses."