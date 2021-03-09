Shop Kendall Jenner's Alo Activewear Edit

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Kendall Jenner can add "stylist" to her résumé. The supermodel styled herself in an Alo activewear look for a photo shoot captured by Daniel Regen. In honor of Women's History Month, Kendall mixed two of Alo's latest purple fabrics: Purple Dusk and Lavender Dusk.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member joins a long roster of fellow Alo ambassadors, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Josie Canseco, and Stella Maxwell.
To achieve Kendall's look and honor Women's History Month, shop her favorite pieces below.
Hype Full-Zip Hoodie
Get cozy in this oversized fleece blend hoodie. The sweatshirt has a zipper and two pockets to stash your essentials. It's also available in black and heather grey.
Lavish Bra
This sports bra has light-to-medium support and removable cups. Its moisture-wicking fabric stretches along with your movements, whether you're working out or running errands. There are eight cute colors to choose from.
7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging
The airlift leggings have a second-skin feel that will make you want to wear them every day, which you easily could since they come in 16 colors. They're high-waisted and stretch for a "move-with-you" feel throughout your most active workouts.
